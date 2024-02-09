Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.5 million-$108.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.2 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.

INTA stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 191,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. Research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,896,863.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,896,863.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock valued at $107,553,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Intapp by 1,072.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

