HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $652.69

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $652.69 and last traded at $651.11, with a volume of 107008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $628.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $566.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of -174.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.