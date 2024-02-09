Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.80

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.80 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 6892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.29.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,338 shares of company stock worth $13,436,673. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

