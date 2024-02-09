Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 41,618 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 573.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,879 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 41,618 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.