FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock traded up $5.35 on Friday, hitting $266.86. 339,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,317. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

