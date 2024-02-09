Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.20

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 126910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERA. Wedbush upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 11.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi purchased 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

