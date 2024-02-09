Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Down 5.4%

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) shares traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$73.71 and last traded at C$74.65. 83,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 627,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.90.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
In other news, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total transaction of C$532,623.00. In other Magna International news, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total transaction of C$532,623.00. Also, Senior Officer Uwe Paul-Ernst Geissinger sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$435,361.50. Insiders sold a total of 55,630 shares of company stock worth $4,005,485 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
