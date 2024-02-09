Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.72

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 22252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zymeworks news, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $82,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 87,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zymeworks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zymeworks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

