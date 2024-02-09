CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.60

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 24133256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 907.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.