StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.11

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 2287611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

StoneCo Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.43.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

