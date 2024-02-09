New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Down 4.2%

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 117,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,055,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$123,708.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$123,708.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$690,626.00. Insiders have sold 420,613 shares of company stock worth $830,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

