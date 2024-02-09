Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LITE. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Lumentum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lumentum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.