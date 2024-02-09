Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.53 and last traded at $39.43. Approximately 8,525,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 18,254,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000.
