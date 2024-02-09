iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.81

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 158236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.