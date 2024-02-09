iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.81

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 158236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 516,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 350,652 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 613,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 73,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

