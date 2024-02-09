iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.81

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXCGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 158236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 516,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 350,652 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 613,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 73,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.