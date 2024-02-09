iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.63

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.63 and last traded at $104.59, with a volume of 405258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.