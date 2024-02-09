iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.63

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.63 and last traded at $104.59, with a volume of 405258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
