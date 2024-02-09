Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.96

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 1055608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $460,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079,994 shares in the company, valued at $127,862,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $460,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,862,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,321 shares of company stock worth $12,285,822. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,327,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

