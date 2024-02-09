Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $496.71 million and approximately $79.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00021340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,554,071 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.