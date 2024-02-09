Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5-$64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.14 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MODN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Model N stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 63,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $117,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,212,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $246,032.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Model N by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Model N by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Model N by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

