Davidson Investment Advisors Invests $329,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amgen Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $290.85. 845,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,241. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
