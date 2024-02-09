Macquarie Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $192.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Macquarie from $190.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $194.55 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

