Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

AFL stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

