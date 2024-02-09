Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $278.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

