Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 26,232 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 939,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $86,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,447,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,124,000 after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.9% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $1,863,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 167,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.99. 1,174,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,183. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

