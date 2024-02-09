Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,196 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $84,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.97. 427,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,667. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.