NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 607.27% and a negative return on equity of 198.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of NMTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 12,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.85. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

In other NeuroOne Medical Technologies news, COO Christopher Volker bought 75,000 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

