Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 127,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 634,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.