Alkermes (ALKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 462,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $72,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

