S&W Seed (SANW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on SANW shares. TheStreet lowered S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

