Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $48,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after purchasing an additional 140,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.55.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $472.98 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

