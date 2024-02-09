Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.65) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 110,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $123,335,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

