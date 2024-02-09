State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $46,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.5% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 524,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,303,000 after acquiring an additional 347,206 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.