Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SSL stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.65. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total transaction of C$129,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $318,477. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSL. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

