Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.70 per share for the quarter.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a net margin of 59.29% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.31 million. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaos Stock Performance

DAC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,060. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. Danaos has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31.

Danaos Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

DAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at $906,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Danaos by 26.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

