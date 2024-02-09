MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Decreased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,657 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $17,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.70. 61,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

