KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

KLA has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KLA to earn $26.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

KLA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $618.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $578.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.64. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

