KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
KLA has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KLA to earn $26.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
KLA Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $618.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $578.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.64. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
