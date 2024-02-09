The Walt Disney Company Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the entertainment giant on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Walt Disney has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walt Disney to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Walt Disney Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.54 on Friday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

