IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.15-8.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.42. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.

IEX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,368. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.31 and its 200-day moving average is $209.65.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

