Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,807 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,880,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRI traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.48. 19,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,747. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.68 and a 1-year high of $238.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.36 and a 200 day moving average of $208.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.