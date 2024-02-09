Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Golden Entertainment worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 64.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 103,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 154.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 9,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.28. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 13,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $561,530.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,670,793.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDEN

About Golden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.