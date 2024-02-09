Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 263.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

NYSE SAH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. 55,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,098. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.