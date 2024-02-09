EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

