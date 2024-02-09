Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,980 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of Ecolab worth $88,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $201.88. 215,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day moving average is $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

