TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TEGNA by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 925.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 521,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

