Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,133 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hubbell worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $360.43. 67,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.77 and its 200 day moving average is $312.24. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $362.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

