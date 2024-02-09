Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 68.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $123,506,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crown by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 320,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,725. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

