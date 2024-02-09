Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $793.48. 140,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $787.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.89.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total value of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,662 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

