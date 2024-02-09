Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on F. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

