Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 3,460 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

GEL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 58,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,107. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,982.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

