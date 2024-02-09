Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,525 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TEL opened at $143.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average of $131.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

