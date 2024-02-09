Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

